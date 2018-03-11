China Approves ‘President For Life’ Change

Related Stories China has approved the removal of term limits for its leader, in a move that effectively allows Xi Jinping to remain as president for life.



The constitutional changes were passed by China's annual sitting of the National People's Congress on Sunday.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.