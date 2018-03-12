Wedding Guest Burst into Newlywed's Hotel Room, Sexually Assault The Bride On Wedding Night - VIDEO

Related Stories A disturbing video has gone viral in China. The video shows some drunk wedding guests bursting into the newly married couple’s suite – and getting inappropriate with the bride.



The video has caused a National outrage in China, and reports say that the police are investigating the incident.

Read Full Story .... lasgidionline.com.ng >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.