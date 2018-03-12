Ugandan singer Caught Pants Down Days after welcoming a child with his wife

Related Stories Popular Ugandan singer, Barbi Jay has been arrested by the night shift Police Patrol for allegedly having sex in a car last night in Mengo.



The singer whose wife gave birth on March 2nd, was caught with another woman in a Mark II vehicle. It is said that the two were engaging in sexual activities, which must have been the reason the car was vigorously shaking.

