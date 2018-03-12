French fashion icon, Givenchy, Dead at 91 years

Related Stories French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's, has died at age 91.



The Paris-based House of Givenchy paid homage to its founder, saying in a statement that he was "a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century."



"He revolutionized international fashion with the timelessly stylish looks he created for Audrey Hepburn, his great friend and muse for over 40 years," the statement said.

