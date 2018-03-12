Zambia Deports South African Dancer For Performing Without Pant

Related Stories Controversial South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, who is popularly known for performing without underwear, was deported from Zambia on Saturday, on the grounds that her performance would “undermine national values”.



“Zodwa has been deported,” her Zambian promoter Lucky Munakampe, confirmed the development, adding that she said she had flown out at 0520 GMT on a South African Airways flight. Zambian musician Karasa Karayo was scheduled to launch his album on 10th March 2018 and the promoter for the show Sunset Sound Production, had lined up Zodwa to perform.



The organizers of the show said in a statement earlier this week that Zambia’s National Arts Council had rejected their application.

