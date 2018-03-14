What Does the Bible Say About Fasting?

Related Stories The Bible’s answer

In Bible times, fasting was acceptable to God when it was done with the right motive. But when it was done for the wrong reasons, it brought God’s disfavor. However, the Bible neither commands nor forbids fasting for people today.

