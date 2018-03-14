China Signals Shift Away From Birth Restrictions as Population Ages

Related Stories BEIJING—The Chinese government is sidelining a family-planning bureaucracy originally set up to manage the country’s contentious one-child policy, a sign that Beijing wants to de-emphasize birth restrictions in favor of issues related to an aging population.



As part of a broad government reorganization, several government agencies will merge under one ministry, replacing what is now called the National Health and Family Planning Commission.









