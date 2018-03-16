Trump's Daughter-In-Law 'Seeks Divorce'

Related Stories The wife of Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has filed for divorce, US media report.



They say Vanessa Trump, an ex-model, is seeking an uncontested divorce in a New York court.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.