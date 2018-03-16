Woman Needs Brain Surgery After Playing On Her PHONE during a 20-hour train journey

Related Stories A woman needed brain surgery to remove blood clots after a 20-hour train journey spent lying on her side playing with her phone.



The woman, a 47-year-old migrant worker, used her smartphone to kill time on the journey from her home in Henan Province, Central China, to the city of Guangzhou, capital of the southern province of Guangdong.



The journey of around 800 to 900 miles reportedly took 20 hours. With the train packed, the unnamed woman was unable or unwilling to move from her prone position.





