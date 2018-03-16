Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow - Fans React with Memes About The Chemical Suits They'll Have To Wear)

Related Stories Arsenal face a daunting trip to the Russian capital after being drawn against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final.



The Gunners will be heavy favourites for the tie, but the draw could be problematic for travelling fans due to the ongoing political crisis between the two countries.



The hospitalisation of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter after they were found seriously ill in Salisbury has since been blamed on Russia by Prime Minister Theresa May, escalating into an international incident in recent days.



Yet fans on social media were able to see the funny side of the tricky away trip and posted pictures suggesting Arsenal players and supporters will need chemical suits to stay safe.





