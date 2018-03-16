'There's No Way I'm Going To Change My Mentality': Mourinho

Related Stories Jose Mourinho has launched an extraordinary defence of his Manchester United reign and insisted he will not walk away from the challenge at Old Trafford.



In an impassioned response to the Champions League defeat to Sevilla lasting more than 12 minutes, a defiant Mourinho insisted that United have to accept that they are not among the European heavyweights anymore.



Reading from a notepad in scenes reminiscent of Rafael Benitez's infamous 'facts' rant in 2009, Mourinho reeled off United's record in Europe since their last appearance in the Champions League final seven years ago.







