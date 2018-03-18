UN Backs 'Free, Fair, Credible' July Elections In Zimbabwe

Related Stories The United Nations has voiced its support for a plan to hold elections in Zimbabwe in July.



The elections, which have not yet received a specific date, will be the first big test of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who became Zimbabwe's president in November after the military ousted Robert Mugabe, 93, who ruled for 37 years.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.