First Woman President Takes Office In Trinidad and Tobago

Related Stories For the first time, the twin island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago has a woman president.



After an electoral college win in January, Paula Mae Weekes, a retired Court of Appeal judge was sworn in on Monday, Latin American network TeleSUR reported.



Weekes’ inauguration makes Trinidad the only nation in the region to have a woman as head of state after Chile’s Michelle Bachelet vacated her position on March 11.

