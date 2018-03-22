Chinese Company Trying to Take Over Kanye West Brand

Related Stories Kanye West might have to strap on his fightin' shoes ... because a company has come out of nowhere to compete for the right to use his Yeezy nickname.



According to new legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Kanye's company was outmaneuvered by a Chinese company that swooped in and filed trademark paperwork in an effort to stake its claim to the popular Yeezy brand name.

