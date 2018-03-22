Queen Latifah Loses Mother

Related Stories Queen Latifah is saying goodbye to the person she loved the most.



Latifah’s mother, Rita Owens, passed away on Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for more than a decade, she announced in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.