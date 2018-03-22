I've Forgiven Ike Turner - Tina Turner

Related Stories Tina Turner wasn't interested in staying together.



The legendary singer opened up about the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of late husband Ike in their tumultuous marriage.



The "What’s Love Got to Do With It" singer met Ike Turner when she was just 16. The two were married in 1962 and Turner alleges the abuse began almost immediately. She filed for divorce in July 1976 after 14 years of marriage and at least one suicide attempt, when she swallowed 50 Valium pills.

