Ronaldinho To Stand For Parliament in Brazil

file Related Stories Legendary Brazil forward Ronaldinho is to run for parliament in his homeland.



The former Barcelona and AC Milan star has submitted his candidacy to stand for office having first signalled his intent last year.



Ronaldinho will run for either the Senate or a position in the Chamber of Deputies in the general election this October.



