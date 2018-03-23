Why You Should Not Sleep On Your Right Side!

Related Stories Problems with sleeping are very common nowadays. If we don’t sleep well, we increase the risk of depression, gain weight, have an increased blood pressure, but also numerous chronic health conditions can appear.



Experts recommend that we should all sleep from 7 to 8 hours every night, but even if we do that, we still might encounter some health problems. Premature wrinkles, stomach problems as well as neck and back pain are only some of them.



The market offers various types of mattresses which can be quite expensive. They all offer a solution for our sleeping problems. But, now, you can improve your sleep without spending too much money or trying anything else!