Karen McDougal, the ex-Playboy model claiming to have had an affair with Donald Trump, is expressing her remorse to First Lady Melania Trump.



“What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me, I’m sorry,” McDougal, 46, told Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on CNN Thursday. “Going through it when I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong, I am really sorry for that. I know it’s the wrong thing to do,” she said, fighting back tears.

Read Full Story .... people.com







