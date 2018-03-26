Palm Sunday: White Man Hired To Play The Role of Jesus Christ in Uganda - Photos

Related Stories A heated debate has been sparked online after a White man was allegedly hired to play the role of Jesus Christ for Palm Sunday celebration at Munyonyo Martyrs Shrine in Kampala, Uganda.



Palm Sunday is the start of the Holy Week and the day Christians celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, one week before he was crucified.

Read Full Story .... www.informationng.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.