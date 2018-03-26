Son of Angola's Ex-President Named In $500m Fraud case And Barred From Leaving The Country

Dos Santos Related Stories The son of Angola's ex-President José Eduardo dos Santos has been formally accused of fraud over the alleged illegal transfer of $500m (£350m) from the central bank to the UK.



José Filomeno dos Santos is also barred from leaving the country, deputy Attorney General Luis Benza Zanga said.



Mr Dos Santos is the highest profile person targeted in new President João Lourenço's anti-corruption drive.







