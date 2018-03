Related Stories A mother is trying to find a man she had a one night stand with 15 years ago, so she can introduce him to their teenage daughter.



Terri Reid, 32 from Blackpool, slept with the man after meeting him in the city in January 2003.



The only thing she remembers about him is that he is Welsh and was 'tall, dark and handsome'.

Read Full Story .... dailyrecord.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.