Did Martin Luther King Predict His Own Death?

Related Stories Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King gave his final speech. Did he conclude by predicting his assassination?



It was a bin lorry that brought Martin Luther King to Memphis the week he was killed.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.