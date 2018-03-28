What Is Obama’s Net Worth?

Related Stories The former President Barack Obama is expected to earn a whopping $1.3million (£921,000) for his speaking tour around Australia and New Zealand after already receiving thousands of dollars for his appearance at Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales.



Barack is expected to get a lot more cash during his one-week tour of Japan and Singapore and could reach up to seven figures for his work.



These high prices are due to the former President having signed up to the Harry Walker Agency which quotes speaking fees of $520,000 (£368,000) and $650,000 (£460,000).







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.