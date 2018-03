Related Stories KANYE WEST wears a lot of camo. Camo bucket hats, camo parkas, camo T-shirts, camo cargos. Over the years, the 40-year-old rapper has been seen in a barrack’s worth of camo. And now, Mr. West’s camo-obsession might bring him to a courtroom. Two weeks ago, in a Georgia court, Jordan Outdoor Enterprises Ltd. (the parent company of Realtree camo) filed a federal copyright infringement lawsuit against Mr. West’s Yeezy Apparel LLC fashion label.

