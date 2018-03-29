Prescription Painkiller Tramadol ‘Claiming More Lives Than Any Other Drug’

|
|
|
|
|
Prescription painkiller tramadol, taken by thousands of people every day, is claiming more lives than any other drug – including heroin and cocaine – according to Northern Ireland’s top pathologist.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
www.itv.com >>>
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|