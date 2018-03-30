Good Friday: Devout Worshipers Atone For Their Sins By Nailing Themselves To Crosses

Related Stories Filipino Catholics reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus after many of them marched through the streets whipping themselves and lacerating their backs with razorblades.



Gruesome footage from across the Southeast Asian country showed masked devotees performing the acts of self-inflicted pain to mark the Holy Week in a bloody religious ritual to atone for their sins.



Though frowned upon by the Church, the gruesome re-enactments of Christ's final moments draw thousands of believers - and tourists - in a carnival-like atmosphere that is big business for locals.

