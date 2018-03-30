Schwarzenegger Undergoes Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Related Stories Arnold Schwarzenegger has lived up to his famous catchphrase, 'I'll be back.'



According to The Terminator star's representative, his first words after waking up from emergency open-heart surgery were, 'I'm back.'



Daniel Ketchell tweeted on Friday that the 70-year-old actor is awake and is in good spirits following a valve replacement procedure, it was revealed this afternoon.



TMZ, which broke the news, said the former governor of California went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday to have a scheduled catheter valve replacement.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.