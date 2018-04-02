Footballer Rooney 'Splashes Out £100,000 On luxury Dubai Holiday For Wife's Birthday' After Finding Himself In Hot Water

Related Stories He found himself in hot water last year after he was caught with another woman while his wife was pregnant with their fourth child.



And Wayne Rooney has reportedly splashed out £100,000 to send Coleen off on a luxury holiday to Dubai for her 32nd birthday, in an attempt to put their tumultuous year behind them.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.