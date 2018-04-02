 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201804   >   Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance At Cafe Where She Was Discovered





Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance At Cafe Where She Was Discovered
 
<< Prev  |  
 
02-Apr-2018  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Taylor Swift surprised about 40 lucky patrons at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe Saturday night when she walked out on stage to perform at the venue where she was discovered over a decade ago.

Audiences were there to spend an evening with legendary country songwriter Craig Wiseman, who welcomed Swift on stage for a few songs.
 
 

Read Full Story .... huffingtonpost >>> :   



Source: huffingtonpost
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 