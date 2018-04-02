This Post About Ashanti Being 40, Single And Childless...

Related Stories If you’re still holding onto the idea that if a Black woman is unmarried or childless something must be wrong with her, perhaps the question is actually what is wrong with YOU? Or rather, what is wrong with US?



Media Take Out’s attack on Ashanti for being almost 40 with no man and no kids shows just how far the feminist movement still has to go. Women can be successful but society still strips us of having value if we are not connected to a man or bringing children into the world.