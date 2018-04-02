Eva Longoria Shares Baby Bump Photo as She Wishes Fans a Happy Easter

Related Stories Eva Longoria is celebrating Easter by showing her baby bump some love!



While holding a brightly colored Easter egg, the former Desperate Housewives star — who is expecting her first child with her husband, media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón — shared a photo of her growing bump as she enjoyed the springtime holiday.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.