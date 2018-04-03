Meek Mill Denied Bail Request to Get Out of Prison

Related Stories Despite numerous pleas -- most notably from his mother Kathy Williams -- in regards to his being exonerated, Meek Mill will remain in prison, TMZ reports.



According to TMZ, Judge Genece Brinkley denied Meek bail, and as a result, he'll continue to serve time in jail. Last November, Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years for violating his probation, stemming from a 2007 arrest. Despite numerous allegations pinned against Brinkley -- including stories of her allegedly demanding Meek to leave Roc Nation in order to sign with her friend Charlie Mack -- she continues to be the on case, and will reportedly not recuse herself.

