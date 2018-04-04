Justin Bieber Spent More Than 100 Hours Getting Tattoos: 'I Don't Regret a Single One'

Related Stories Justin Bieber is very dedicated to his growing collection of body art.



The pop singer, 24, is no stranger to tattoos (he has well over 60 covering his 5-ft.-9-in. frame). After turning to Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, a New York City-based tattoo artist, in October to tattoo a huge chest piece from in his backyard, the star flaunted his massive array of tattoos inked across his front half in an Instagram photo. Now, he’s opening up about what his tattoos mean to him.

