Bill Cosby Trial Judge Delivers Two Big Victories To Defense

As jury selection picked up speed, the judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial gave his legal defense a huge lift Tuesday with two rulings that could bolster the 80-year-old comedian's efforts to show his accuser made up the allegations against him in hopes of a big payday.



Judge Steven O’Neill said the defense can call a witness who says Cosby’s accuser talked about framing a celebrity before she lodged sexual abuse allegations against Cosby in 2005.

