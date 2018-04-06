Dwayne Johnson Shares Vin Diesel Feud Backstory

Related Stories What we would have given to be a fly on the wall in the trailer with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel.



Johnson revealed in a recent cover story with Rolling Stonethat the meeting was part of the meltdown of their friendship, leaving fans all abuzz.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.