'Trump Is Bringing Out An Ugly Side Of America'- Jay-Z

Related Stories JAY-Z is an open book in his upcoming Netflix interview on My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.



So when the conversation veered into politics, the rap mogul opened up about what living in President Trump's America has taught him.

Read Full Story .... Billboard >>> :







Source: billboard.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.