Lorde Apologises For Posting A Bath Photo With Whitney Lyric

Related Stories Lorde has apologised for posting a picture of a bathtub and a quote from a Whitney Houston song.



The New Zealand singer posted the caption "And iiii will always love you" under her Instagram photo.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.