Missiles Hit Syria: 'Fourteen Dead' Hours After Trump Warned 'Animal Assad' And Putin 

Missile strikes on a Syrian air base have left 14 dead hours after Donald Trump warned 'animal' dictator Bashar al-Assad there would be a 'big price to pay' for a horrifying chemical attack that killed dozens of children.



Syria and Russia has blamed Israel for the strike on the T-4 military base in Homs province, but the country has refused to comment on its possible involvement.



Moscow said two Israeli F-15 fighters launched the attack while flying over neighbouring Lebanon, targeting the base with eight missiles - five of which were shot down. The aircraft did not enter Syrian airspace, it said, while local reports claimed the rockets crossed Lebanese airspace over Keserwan and Bekaa districts.

