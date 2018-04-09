Mother Claims Son Was Used By Men For Sex

Related Stories A woman has come forward to claim her son was abused by multiple men in Telford.



The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says her son was plied with money, drugs and alcohol before being abused for five years.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.