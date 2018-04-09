Youtube 'Broke Child Protection Laws'

Related Stories YouTube has been accused of violating child protection laws in the US, by a collection of 23 consumer, child safety and privacy advocacy groups.



The coalition has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that YouTube collects data from children aged under 13.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.