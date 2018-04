Related Stories A cocaine dealer's law student girlfriend helped police smash a major drugs ring by boasting of her luxury lifestyle on social media.



Emily Lock, 22, of Llanbradach, Caerphilly, who earned less than £10,000 as a part time checkout worker at Lidl, posted pictures on Instagram of designer clothes, shoes and extravagant holidays.



Along with her dealer boyfriend Mark Price, 27, they splashed out £100,000 on their 'Kim Kardashian lifestyle' of foreign travel and high end goods.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.