Bill Cosby Confronted By Topless Protester During Day 1 Of Sexual Assault Retrial

As Bill Cosby arrived at court on Monday for his sexual assault retrial, he was confronted by a topless woman who appeared as an extra on "The Cosby Show."



She was taken into custody after she lunged at the disgraced comedian when he arrived at a courthouse in Pennsylvania on April 9. The protester, who had the words “Cosby” and “rapist” painted on her back, jumped the barrier ahead of Cosby and charged at him. She was thrown to the ground and cuffed by police.

