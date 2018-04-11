Will The Earth Be Destroyed?

Related Stories No, planet Earth will never be destroyed, burned in fire, or replaced. The Bible teaches that God created the earth to be inhabited forever.



“The righteous will possess the earth, and they will live forever on it.”​—Psalm 37:29.



“[God] has established the earth on its foundations; it will not be moved from its place forever and ever.”​—Psalm 104:5.

