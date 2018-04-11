Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Related Stories Mariah Carey has bravely spoken about her battle with bipolar II disorder for the first time.



The singer, 48, told PEOPLE that she 'lived in denial' and 'constant fear of being exposed' after her 2001 diagnosis, after she was hospitalised for a physical and mental breakdown.



She said: 'I didn’t want to believe it... Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment.'





