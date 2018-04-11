Related Stories He's been part of the music industry for the past 50 years, and is set to retire after he completes a three year tour of more than 300 shows.



And Elton John, 71, was eager to talk about the next generation of musicians as he hosted his Rocket Hour show on Beats 1 with Apple Music, and spoke about the new album Revamp: Reimagining Elton John, on Wednesday.



The Rocket Man singer discussed his love for the likes of Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, and Lady Gaga, but it was Miley Cyrus, 25, that he seemed to be particularly smitten with as he called her 'the sexiest lady in the whole wide world'.



