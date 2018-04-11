Diamond And Silk, The Sisters Who Claim Facebook Is Censoring Them

Related Stories Two Trump-loving, social media-savvy sisters are slamming Facebook as "a dictatorship" after claiming the social media giant labeled their content "unsafe."



Diamond and Silk, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, told the Washington Post this week that their video content is being censored by Facebook for their outspoken support of President Trump.

Read Full Story .... nydailynews.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.