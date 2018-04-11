Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (Agg: 4-3): Last gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty spoils Italian giants' incredible fightback

Related Stories Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid despite an incredible victory at the Bernabeu.



Comebacks can be contagious and whatever Barcelona and Roma had on Tuesday, Madrid and Juventus had a serious dose of it 24-hours later.



This time the patient survived. Lucas Vazqeuz was put through by Toni Kroos and when Medhi Benatia brought him down two minutes from time English referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and sent the protesting keeper Gianluigi Buffon off.





