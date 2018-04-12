Meghan Markle’s Sister Blasts Bride-To-Be For Not Inviting Her Own Family To Royal Wedding

Related Stories Meghan Markle's half-sister has blasted the bride-to-be for not inviting her own family to the royal wedding.



Furious Samantha Markle hit out after Prince Harry and Meghan came up with a list of around 600 guests for the ceremony at at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: thesun.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.