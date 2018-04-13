Mum Delivers Her Son In Bed After Not Realising She Was Pregnant Until His HEAD Appeared

Annie Evans Related Stories Annie Evans had no idea she was pregnant until her son's HEAD appeared.



The shocked 39-year-old delivered her own baby in bed at her mum's house, while waiting for paramedics.

Read Full Story .... The Sun >>> :







Source: The Sun Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.